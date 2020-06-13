SC to hear plea filed by veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Sunday; seeks protection over FIRs against him

In a Facebook post on Friday, Vinod Dua said that the Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at his home and served him a notice. "Himachal Pradesh police arrived at my home 10 minutes ago to serve me a hard copy of the notice asking me to appear before them by tomorrow in Kumarsain Police Station," he wrote.

This was only a day after the Delhi High Court stayed the investigation in a criminal case against Dua, for allegedly making statements conducive to public mischief, saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing the complaint and lodging of the FIR.

The court, in an interim order, said it was of a prima facie view that further proceedings or probe are likely to cause unjustified harassment to the scribe and stayed the investigation till July 23.

Dua, in his plea, has stated that the said FIR registered against him is a proof of "political vendetta" and is nothing but an attempt to stifle free speech "guaranteed to him under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India".