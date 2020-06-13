Coronavirus in Delhi: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, Dr Harsh Vardhan, LG Anil Baijal to review situation tomorrow

Home Minsiter Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.
Members of SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority), Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other senior officers would also be present at the meeting, informed the Home Minister's office.
"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," tweeted HMO.
On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal had met Amit Shah and discussed the situation in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that Shah has assured of all cooperation. "Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," he had tweeted.
Meanwhile, Delhi is the third worst-affected state and has now crossed 36,000 COVID-19 cases, with 1,214 deaths linked to the virus.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "It is true that corona cases are increasing very fast in Delhi, yet we cannot say it has reached the stage of community spread."
