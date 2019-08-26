SC to hear appeals filed by Chidambaram against Delhi HC’s order rejecting his bail plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the appeals filed by former union minister P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case being probed by the CBI and ED case against him.

A special anti-corruption court on August 22 sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till August 26 for interrogation. As the senior Congress leader's custody will end on Monday, he will be produced before the CBI court. An apex court bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear the appeals of Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order, which had granted him interim protection from arrest till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The counsel of the ED had vehemently opposed before the top court Chidambaram's lawyers request for protection from arrest in the case. During the hearing on Friday, the bench while noting that Chidambaram has already been in the CBI custody till Monday, it heard ED case in which it gave protection from arrest to the Congress leader and posted both the CBI and ED matter for hearing on Monday.