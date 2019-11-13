SC to deliver verdict on Rafale, Sabrimala review petitions tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on a batch of review petitions filed in both Rafale and Sabrimala cases tomorrow.

The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will pronounce the Rafale verdict pursuant to Sabrimala's judgment.