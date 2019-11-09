Ayodhya verdict: Why is Supreme Court going to pronounce judgment today?

Normally, if the court announces a verdict, the next day, the plaintiff or one of the defendants requests the court to review the decision again, and the process generally takes one or two days. However, neither the court nor the government had earlier indicated that the verdict in the Ayodhya case could come before November 14-15. Suddenly, on Friday night, it was announced that the verdict on the Ayodhya case will be pronounced at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

It is believed that this sudden announcement is a part of a strategy to keep the anti-social at bay, so that they do not get any opportunity to prepare for any kind of conspiracy, ahead of the announcement on this sensitive, emotional and faith-related matter. Meanwhile, all preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.

The Centre, as well the state governments have reviewed the security arrangements. Chief Justice Gogoi has also met the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar, Pradesh Rajendra Tiwari and Director General of Police OP Singh to discuss the security arrangements in the state ahead of the announcement of Ayodhya verdict.