SC Seeks Centre, MeitY, BCI, CBI Responses On Plea Seeking Probe Into Fake Advocates, 'Cockroach Janta Party' | Sourced

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 11, sought responses from the Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Bar Council of India (BCI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition seeking an independent probe into alleged fake advocates, fraudulent law degrees and other irregularities in the legal profession.

The plea, filed by Supreme Court advocate Raja Choudhary, also raises concerns over the alleged commercial exploitation and online circulation of judges' oral courtroom observations, including remarks that subsequently became associated with the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP).

SC seeks responses from Centre, key authorities

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heard the matter. The Bench also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, according to reports.

The petitioner has sought a probe, preferably by the CBI, into allegations involving fake or forged law degrees, impersonation in the legal profession and declining professional standards.

The matter has reportedly been listed for further hearing on September 10.

Plea raises concerns over viral use of court remarks

The petition also seeks directions against what it describes as the commercial exploitation, trademark appropriation, monetisation and algorithmic amplification of oral observations made by judges during court proceedings.

According to The Hindu, the plea argues that courtroom observations are being detached from their judicial context and converted into viral content and commercial material, which could affect the dignity of judicial proceedings and public confidence in the institution.

At the same time, the petition reportedly makes it clear that it does not seek to restrict legitimate criticism of courts, democratic dissent, satire or freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

How 'Cockroach Janta Party' emerged

The petition's concerns are linked to remarks made by CJI Surya Kant during Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, 2026.

During the hearing, the CJI had used the term "cockroaches" while referring to individuals allegedly entering the legal profession through fake or bogus degrees. The remarks also referred to such individuals as "parasites", according to reports.

The comments subsequently triggered controversy and contributed to the rise of the satirical online 'Cockroach Janta Party', reportedly started by Abhijeet Dipke.

The group gained significant traction on social media and later evolved into a youth-oriented campaign focusing on issues including unemployment, examination paper leaks and institutional accountability. It also organised protests, including demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

CJI later clarified remarks

The remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant had generated considerable discussion after being interpreted by some as referring broadly to unemployed youngsters.

The CJI later clarified that his comments were directed at people allegedly entering the profession through fake degrees and were not intended as a reference to unemployed youth in general. Bar & Bench reported that the CJI also said that his remarks had been misrepresented in media reports.

The petition has now brought the issue before the Supreme Court, seeking a formal investigation into alleged irregularities in the legal profession as well as directions concerning the use and monetisation of oral courtroom observations.

Earlier plea had not received urgent hearing

The matter had also come up before the Supreme Court in May, when the Court declined to take up the plea for an urgent hearing.

At the time, the CJI reportedly told counsel not to "take it so sentimentally" and indicated that the matter would be considered in due course.

The latest proceedings mark a fresh consideration of the petition, with notices now sought from the Centre, MeitY, BCI and CBI.