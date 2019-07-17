SC ruling on Karnataka crisis "terrible judicial precedent": Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday described the Supreme Court order stating that 15 party Karnataka MLAs who have tendered their resignation cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the House as a "terrible judicial precedent".

Congress media in-charge and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a series of tweets said, "Supreme Court's order nullifying the Whip and by extension, operation of Constitution's Xth Schedule to punish MLAs betraying the public mandate, sets a terrible judicial precedent! Blanket protection to MLA's, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of."

Questioning the Supreme Court ruling, the Congress leader said, "Does this mean Court can interfere with the working of the State Legislature by deciding when a Whip will be enforced? And abandonment of the Basic Structure doctrine of Separation of Powers?"

"Tragic that Supreme Court didn't appreciate the context and designed history of defections to subvert democratic mandates by Modi government over last 5 years. Supreme Court should recall own judgement of May 2016 striking down the illegal attempt of BJP in Uttarakhand to form government," Surjewala added.

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court ruled that 15 Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignations, cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the House.

The top court also said the Speaker is free to decide on the resignation of the MLAs as per the Constitution. According to the order, the MLAs are free to skip the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly slated for Thursday.