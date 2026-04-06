SC Orders CBI Enquiry Into ₹1,270 Crore Contracts Linked To Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's Family | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said the enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts and work orders in the state for the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025.

The bench directed the CBI to file a status report before it in the matter within 16 weeks.

"The CBI shall register a PE (preliminary enquiry) within two weeks from the date of the judgement and will proceed in accordance with law," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the order.

The detailed order is awaited.

The top court had on February 17 reserved its order in the matter.

During the hearing in the matter, the apex court was told that government contracts and work orders worth around Rs 1,270 crore were awarded in the last 10 years in Arunachal Pradesh to four firms related to the family members of Khandu.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, had referred to an affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh and argued that a number of contracts were awarded to the companies owned by the family members of the chief minister.

The counsel appearing for the state had earlier argued that the plea was a "sponsored litigation".

On December 2 last year, the top court asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving details of the contracts awarded from 2015 to 2025, including those to firms of family members of the chief minister.

Khandu has been made a party respondent in the PIL.

Pema Khandu's father Dorjee Khandu’s second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi have also been made parties to the case.

Dorjee Khandu served as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 2007 until his death in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

The plea claimed Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, was awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest.

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