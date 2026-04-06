Caught On Camera: Youths Set Fire Outside A House In Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi: CCTV footage of an arson incident outside a house in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area is going viral on social media. In the clip, two unidentified youths are seen setting a fire outside a house, triggering panic among locals.

Reportedly, the incident took place late on Sunday night. The video shows two men arriving outside the house, pouring flammable material, and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene. A bike parked outside the house is also visible and could have caught fire.

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After the video went viral, Delhi Police immediately took cognisance and registered an FIR. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and trying to identify the accused. The motive behind the act is currently unclear.

The police are also probing whether this was a personal rivalry or an attempt to intimidate someone.

Residents are also being questioned. After the incident, an atmosphere of fear has gripped the area. Locals have demanded increased security and the swift arrest of the accused.

Police has said that the case is being investigated and the accused will be nabbed soon.