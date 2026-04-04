Caught On Camera: Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Grandson Parking Thar In UP’s Farrukhabad

CCTV screengrab | X

Farrukhabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. An elderly woman was reportedly crushed to death by a Thar vehicle being driven by her grandson. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside her home.

The disturbing footage shows that the incident occurred when the woman’s grandson was parking the Thar inside the house compound, while the elderly woman stood outside to close the main gate.

Suddenly, the vehicle shifted into reverse and began moving rapidly backward. As the woman saw the vehicle approaching, she panicked and began screaming. Within seconds, the car reversed at speed, sweeping the woman along and crashing into the wall. A man then came out of the house to help, but the vehicle struck the woman once again.

Disturbing video

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Family members quickly pulled the woman out, but she had suffered serious injuries. She died at the scene from excessive bleeding and internal injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and lauched a probe into the matter. According to police officials, it appears to be an accident at first glance. However, a detailed probe is being conducted based on CCTV footage.