Class 10 Student Gifted Mahindra Thar ROXX By Parents After Board Exams; Viral Clip Sparks Debate Over Road Safety

A viral video is currently making the rounds on social media, capturing the moment a teenager named Arnav got the ultimate "post-exam" surprise. After walking out of his last Class 10 board exam, his parents didn't just give him a lift home; they handed him the keys to a brand-new Mahindra Thar ROXX.

Parents gift a brand new Mahindra thar to his son because his 10th exam over. 😭 pic.twitter.com/SH0uEH0uLX — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 8, 2026

What started as a simple school pick-up soon turns into a surprise for the teenager. The clip has gone viral on social media, triggering a lively debate among netizens about parenting choices and road safety.

The video opens with the boy’s parents walking towards the school gate while filming themselves. In the video the father is talking about a “big surprise”.

Then, the scene shifts as the school doors finally swing open. A wave of students in yellow and blue uniforms starts pouring out, finally free from their exams and completely unaware that one of their classmates is about to have the wildest walk home of his life. The parents spot Arnav among the crowd. Carrying his exam papers and backpack, he walks toward them, receiving a warm hug from his mother.

In the video, you can hear the father casually checking in on how the papers went. Arnav looks completely relaxed, clearly just relieved to be done with his exams, having no clue that his walk to the car is about to change his life.

As they reached the sidewalk, mother points toward the street and shouts, “That’s our car!” The camera turn around just in time to catch a glimpse of a gleaming white Mahindra Thar ROXX parked right there. Arnav walks toward the SUV. The video ends with a close-up shot of the white five-door SUV with a black hardtop and the “Thar ROXX” branding visible on the side.

While many viewers described the moment as shocking as the clip sparked criticism online, with several users questioning whether gifting such a vehicle to a minor was appropriate.

One user commented, “No prize for guessing what kind of news will come next.”

No prize for guessing what kind of news will come next. https://t.co/jv6d0BsT3m — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) March 8, 2026

Another wrote, “Is he eligible to drive legally? I think the age is 18. Class 10 students are usually 16 or 17. Where is the law? Sleeping?”

Some responses were sarcastic.

“He should practice essay writing, he’s going to need it soon enough,” one user remarked. Another predicted, “Only a few days until you see CCTV footage of a Thar running through parked autos at 11 am.”

Several comments also pointed to a larger issue. Users noted that underage driving continues to be reported in India despite regulations. “In most countries, strict enforcement ensures that minors cannot drive freely on public roads. In India, however, we keep seeing underage kids speeding and racing, often with the silent approval of their parents,” one of the user wrote.

A few even tagged Nitin Gadkari, urging stricter enforcement. One comment read, “Thar should be banned for drivers under 25. This car is a threat to society. Parents have absolutely no respect for the common public.”

@OfficeOfNG @nitin_gadkari Thar should be banned for drivers under 25. This car is a threat to society. Parents have absolutely no respect for common public. Gadkari ji pls do something about. I see everyday Thar drivers overspeeding and overtaking from wrong side. — AB (@AmanBhatia30) March 8, 2026

Others emphasised that parents should ultimately be held accountable if minors are found driving illegally.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has sparked a broader conversation, not just about celebrating exam milestones, but also about responsibility, road safety and the role parents play when it comes to young drivers.