SC Issues Notice To ED On Sanjay Singh's Petition Against Arrest In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case. The AAP leader had moved the top court after his plea was dismissed by the High Court.

In the petition, Sanjay Singh has termed his arrest by the ED as illegal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 this year had arrested Singh after a day-long questioning by ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Singh had moved an application seeking directions to jail authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment and to allow him to continue regular treatment from his private doctor. Noting the submissions, the court said, Singh deserves adequate treatment which may not be possible from jail hence he be permitted to consult his eye specialist.

The court said it did not see any reason to reject Singh's permission to seek private treatment. The court further directed that no supporter of the accused be allowed near him in order to prevent any unnecessary trouble to patients of eye centres.