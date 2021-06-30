SC issues notice to Centre over plea seeking compensation for families of black, white and yellow fungus victims

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday sent a notice to the Centre over the payment of compensation to those infected by mucormycosis (black fungus), Aspergillus Flavus (white fungus) and yellow fungus as well as other post-COVID diseases.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Union of India and others and sought their replies on the petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal. The Central and state governments are respondents on the petition.

This comes after the SC said the NDMA is statutorily mandated to provide minimum standards of relief and directed the Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who died due to COVID-19.

The top court emphasized that the guidelines should be put in place within six months. "What reasonable amount to be provided is left to wisdom of national authority," said the bench, adding that it is not proper for the court to direct a particular amount of compensation.

Further details awaited.