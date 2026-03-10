SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore

Lokgeet singer Neha Singh Rathore | Instagram

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case related to her social media post on last year’s Pahalgam terror attack.

A bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar granted relief after noting that Rathore had already appeared before authorities and recorded her statement in connection with the case. The court, however, directed her to continue cooperating with the investigation.

Rathore had approached the apex court challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had earlier rejected her anticipatory bail plea in the matter.

On January 7, the Supreme Court had already provided her interim protection from arrest while hearing the petition related to the social media post.

Read Also Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Taken Into Custody Over Social Media Posts On Pahalgam Terror Attack;...

The case stems from a song released by Rathore following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed. In the song, she allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident.

While issuing notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant earlier, the Supreme Court had directed that no coercive action be taken against the singer.