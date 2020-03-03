SC dismisses plea challenging bail to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Naveen Sinha rejected the plea saying that the Allahabad High Court has given reasons in its order granting bail to Chinmayanand and it requires no interference.