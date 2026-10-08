SC Directs NALSA To Consider Plea For Better Pay, Allowances For Lok Adalat Members

Supreme Court. | File Photo

The Supreme Court has directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to consider a plea seeking better salaries and allowances for members of Permanent Lok Adalats in view of their expanded workload and jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by 14 members challenging Rule 3 of the Permanent Lok Adalat (Other Terms and Conditions of Appointment of Chairman and Other Persons) Rules, 2003. The petitioners argued that the rules prescribe unequal remuneration structures for chairpersons and other members.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that members currently receive around Rs 2,500 per sitting. She said the role of Permanent Lok Adalats had expanded significantly from dealing primarily with disputes concerning basic public utility services to handling complex matters involving banking, NBFCs, housing and education.

The petitioners also pointed out that the monetary jurisdiction of Permanent Lok Adalats has increased to Rs 1 crore.

The CJI observed that the court could not directly order an increase in remuneration due to administrative constraints and restrictions on the utilisation of funds allocated to legal services authorities. He suggested that the issue could also be examined by the concerned High Courts.

The bench directed that the petition be treated as a joint representation and asked the petitioners to submit a copy to NALSA's Member Secretary for consideration by its Governing Council.