SC asks Centre to take a stand on issue of interest on loans during moratorium

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Central government and asked it to step up and take a stand over the issue related to charging interest on EMIs during the six month moratorium period granted in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Gajendra Sharma seeking a waiver of interest on loan repayments during the moratorium period.

The apex court asked the Central government and Reserve Bank of India to review the matter and slated it for further hearing in the first week of August. Indian Banks Association (IBA) to see if new guidelines can be brought in force for moratorium issue, the top court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the hearing today, said that the banks have to pay interest to depositors, and therefore waiving of interest is not easy.