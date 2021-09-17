SC allows Kerala to hold physical Class 11 exam

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Kerala government to hold physical exams for Class 11 amid the Covid pandemic and expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by it to ensure that no untoward situation is faced by students.

The top court said holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities concerned are conscious of their duties.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar dismissed an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A, challenging the Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government's decision to hold offline exams.

The apex court said a detailed affidavit has been filed by the state and it is taking all measures related to the coronavirus protocol.

"We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed," it said.

The apex court said it had intervened on the earlier occasion as there was a possibility of a third wave of corona by September.

"Third wave is not in offing immediately," it added.

Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the state government's affidavit does not spell out satisfactory reasons and the questions put forth by the apex court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:46 PM IST