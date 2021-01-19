SBI PO Prelims: Results declared on sbi.co.in; click here to know more

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims examination.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims can check their results on the official website - sbi.co.in/careers.

Steps to check the result:

Go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers

Click on SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results

A new window would open

Enter your registration number and password

The exam was conducted on January 4, 5 and 6 across the country in four sessions per day. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examinations. Admit Card for the SBI PO Main Examination will be released soon for the selected candidates.