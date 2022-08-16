Savarkar poster row: Poster torn in Karnataka's Tumakuru day after clashes in Shivamogga

Photo: Twitter Image

The row over the removal of Hindi Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s photograph continued in Karnataka as a banner with the photo of Savarkar was torn by a group of people in Karnataka's Tumakuru city on Tuesday, a day after another group allegedly removed a poster of Savarkar and put up posters of freedom fighter Tipu Sultan in the state's Shivamogga district on Independence Day.

The row has also led to clashes in the district, with Sec 144 being imposed by the administration.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the sale of liquor has also been restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga and prohibitory orders under Section 144 will remain in force till Thursday, 18 August.

Notably, a flag march was conducted by state police and Rapid Action Force amid Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga following the row over the removal banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city on Monday.

Meanwhile, amid the independence day celebrations on Monday, the Karnataka Police arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display in several areas.

Similarly, three others were arrested for allegedly tearing up posters featuring images of Tipu Sultan put to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.