Saudi lifts Covid-related travel restrictions on citizens travelling to India, 3 other nations

Besides India, the other countries are Ethiopia, Turkey and Vietnam, the report said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted coronavirus-related travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to India and three other countries.

The move is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic, and what has been submitted by health authorities on the global epidemiological situation, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places.

The oil-rich kingdom has already started receiving pilgrims for the annual Hajj season that gets underway in a few weeks.

article-image

