e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Satyendar Jain getting foot massages, special food in Tihar jail': ED says Delhi minister getting special treatment

'Satyendar Jain getting foot massages, special food in Tihar jail': ED says Delhi minister getting special treatment

The ASG shared certain CCTV images with the court and alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in the jail enjoying facilities.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI
Follow us on

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accused Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail.

The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull while concluding its arguments opposing Jain's plea alleging that the money laundering case against him was clearly made out.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," said Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED.

Read Also
Money laundering case: PIL moved in Supreme Court to sack Satyendra Jain, Nawab Malik
article-image

ASG shares proof in court

The ASG shared certain CCTV images with the court and alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in the jail enjoying facilities.

"Dekhiye chair pe massage chal rha hai, papers diye jaa rahe hain (See he's getting massage sitting on a chair, newspaper is being given to him)," he told the court.

The ED further said it has evidence revealing that Jain was always in control of the accused company. 

"Money was routed and dummy persons were made the directors, who were not even aware about the company affairs. Jain was the beneficial owner," the ASG said, adding that Jain did not cooperate during the investigation and misled the agency by giving false evidences and recording wrong statement.

The counsel for Jain told the court that he will start argument in the response to the ED's submission on the next date, after which the judge posted the matter for Thursday.

Case pertaining to Satyendra Jain

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed him on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case. 

Read Also
ED finds Rs 2.82 crore in cash, gold in raids on Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s aide
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Satyendar Jain getting foot massages, special food in Tihar jail': ED says Delhi minister getting...

'Satyendar Jain getting foot massages, special food in Tihar jail': ED says Delhi minister getting...

'Shocking': Congress slams BJP for using lotus in G20 logo

'Shocking': Congress slams BJP for using lotus in G20 logo

Here's what OBC student association urged PM Modi to do amid Supreme Court's 10% EWS quota verdict

Here's what OBC student association urged PM Modi to do amid Supreme Court's 10% EWS quota verdict

Excise policy scam: Delhi Court reserves order on bail pleas of AAP's Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Excise policy scam: Delhi Court reserves order on bail pleas of AAP's Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Instant loan scam: Chinese national, aide nabbed for extorting money from people across India...

Instant loan scam: Chinese national, aide nabbed for extorting money from people across India...