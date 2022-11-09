'Satyendar Jain getting foot massages, special food in Tihar jail': ED says Delhi minister getting special treatment

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accused Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail.

The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull while concluding its arguments opposing Jain's plea alleging that the money laundering case against him was clearly made out.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," said Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED.

ASG shares proof in court

The ASG shared certain CCTV images with the court and alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in the jail enjoying facilities.

"Dekhiye chair pe massage chal rha hai, papers diye jaa rahe hain (See he's getting massage sitting on a chair, newspaper is being given to him)," he told the court.

The ED further said it has evidence revealing that Jain was always in control of the accused company.

"Money was routed and dummy persons were made the directors, who were not even aware about the company affairs. Jain was the beneficial owner," the ASG said, adding that Jain did not cooperate during the investigation and misled the agency by giving false evidences and recording wrong statement.

The counsel for Jain told the court that he will start argument in the response to the ED's submission on the next date, after which the judge posted the matter for Thursday.

Case pertaining to Satyendra Jain

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed him on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.