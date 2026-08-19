Satyendar Jain Says Delhi Jal Board Tender Was Floated After He Lost Portfolio; AAP Calls Arrest 'Politically Motivated'

Satyendar Jain | Image Source: Wikipedia

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with irregularities in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tenders, told a court on Wednesday that the tender at the centre of the case was floated in December 2022, months after he had ceased to hold the relevant portfolio.

Jain argued that he was not overseeing any ministry when the tender was issued. Although he technically remained a minister, he had been relieved of his portfolio following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, in a money laundering case. He remained in jail for nearly 22 months.

The former minister's submission came as the court heard arguments related to the ACB's request for judicial custody of the accused in the Delhi Jal Board tender scam.

AAP Calls Jain's Arrest ‘Wrongful’, Politically Motivated

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP Legal Cell head Sanjeev Nasir defended Jain and termed his arrest "completely wrongful", alleging that it was driven by political considerations.

Nasir said Jain and the other accused had been produced before the court, following which the ACB sought judicial custody of all the accused except one. The defence opposed the agency's plea, with arguments on the custody request continuing before the court.

The AAP lawyer also challenged the allegations against Jain, particularly the timeline of the alleged irregularities. He pointed out that Jain was already in custody in connection with cases being investigated by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when the alleged tender-related wrongdoing took place.

According to Nasir, there was also no satisfactory explanation from the ACB for the circumstances surrounding Jain's arrest on Tuesday evening. He questioned why the agency had proceeded with the arrest at that particular stage.

Read Also AAP Leader Satyendar Jain, 5 Others Arrested In Delhi Jal Board Tender Case

Nasir further alleged, while opposing the custody application, that the decision to arrest Jain and the other accused had been directed by the BJP office. The allegation has been made by the AAP's legal team and was not independently established in court.

The AAP lawyer said the defence was prepared to seek bail if Jain was sent to judicial custody.

What Is The Delhi Jal Board Tender Case?

Jain has been arrested over alleged large-scale irregularities in the tendering process connected with the augmentation and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board.

The ACB has alleged manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the process. The agency's case involves alleged wrongdoing in the awarding and execution of the DJB contracts.

Jain, however, has challenged the allegations by pointing to the timing of the tender and his position at the time it was floated. His defence maintains that he had already been removed from the ministerial portfolio and was in custody when the tender in question was issued.

(With Inputs From ANI)