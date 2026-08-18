AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Satyendar Jain's Arrest, Calls Case 'Fabricated' | File Pics

AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, August 18, criticised the arrest of former Delhi minister and party leader Satyendar Jain, alleging that the action was taken at the BJP's behest and calling the case politically motivated.

Kejriwal said Jain had once again been arrested despite having previously faced imprisonment in what he described as a fabricated case. He claimed the latest allegations would also eventually be proven false.

Questioning the BJP over what he termed "dictatorship", Kejriwal alleged that opposition leaders were being targeted through false cases and sent to jail at the government's discretion. He said that although the allegations would eventually be exposed, the time spent behind bars and the mental distress faced by those arrested could not be compensated.

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Kejriwal further said the BJP had reached a point where its actions had exhausted the public's patience, claiming that the "end of the Modi government" was inevitable regardless of how much pressure was exerted.

He also expressed solidarity with Jain, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party and people across the country stood firmly behind the former minister.