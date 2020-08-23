SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid: Students take to Twitter to express their anguish against govt’s decision to hold JEE-Main, NEET exams

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Centre’s decision to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exam has irked students across the country. On Sunday, students took to Twitter and urged the government to postpone the two nationwide examinations.

While NEET is scheduled for September 13, JEE-Main will be held between September 1 to 6. In a statement, the ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts these exams, said that over 6.4 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards for the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main.

All India Students Association said, "Lakhs of students and their parents are on Satyagraha. The government has no right to put students at risk for the exam when it is seen as a complete failure to prevent the corona being spread indiscriminately in the country."