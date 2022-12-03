Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar 'detained' in US

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California |

Chandigarh: In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Punjab, one of its most-wanted gangsters hiding abroad Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar, was detained in the United States.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was first to confirm on Friday the arrest of the gangster at Ahmedabad in poll-bound Gujarat where he is campaigning for the party for the second phase of the poll there.

Stating that he had confirmed news that Brar was detained by the California police, Mr Mann said they were in touch with the Indian government and the Punjab Police to deport him. Brar would be in the custody of Punjab Police soon, Mr Mann said, adding his AAP government was committed to ending the gangster culture in Punjab.

Maintaining that his government would not let the social bonding of Punjab to break, the CM held that the Punjab Police recently got a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against the gangster after taking up the matter with the Union Home Ministry.

Mr Mann held gangster Goldy Brar, who was involved in several murder cases and heinous crimes, would be brought to Punjab to face trial and ensured he got the strictest punishment.

Notably, the gangster's arrest comes six months after the sensational murder of singer Moosewala for which Brar claimed responsibility. This was besides other heinous crimes, he had taken the responsibility.

The AAP government was, hence, under pressure because of a spate of heinous crimes ever since it came to power with a landslide win in March 2022. Importantly, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh on Thursday demanded the Punjab Government and state police to arrest Brar who, he held was the mastermind behind his son’s murder, and asked the State Government to announce of Rs2 crore reward on Brar’s arrest.

GOLDY BRAR’S DOSSIER

According to information, Goldy Brar had flown to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. A native of Faridkot, Brar is a close associate of another notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwal. Brar was also the main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case and he took the responsibility.

Brar also claimed the responsibility for the November 10 shocking murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, one of the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, in Kotkapura last month.

According to reports, since Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar was murdered outside a discotheque in Chandigarh in July 2021, Goldy allegedly arranged the murder of Pehalwan in Faridkot following which the police named Goldy as the main suspect subsequent to which he fled to Canada.