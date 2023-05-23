Sarah Jacob quits NDTV, joins recent wave of departures from the news channel

Admin

NDTV anchor and senior editor Sarah Jacob resigned from the news channel on Monday evening.

Jacob worked with NDTV for over 20 years and was the host of the show ‘We The People.’

In an email to the company’s staff, Jacob described NDTV as an amazing newsroom filled with creative and driven reporters.

“I cannot thank you enough. Working with the best in the business has been an honour,” wrote Jacob.

Soon after her resignation, a video clip is going viral on social media in which Jacob can be seen reading out a report on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows respect for women.

Watch the video here:

Jacob is the latest in a series of resignations from NDTV following the channel’s takeover by the business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A day after Prannoy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of the board of NDTV promoter RRPRH last November, journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from the channel. Soon after their resignations, the channel’s group president Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee and chief technology and product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi, senior journalist Sreenivasan and Nidhi Razdan resigned too.