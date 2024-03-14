Sand Mining Case: ED Raids 15 Locations Linked to Former Minister Gayatri Prajapati

ED Raids 15 Locations Linked to Former Minister Gayatri Prajapati | File pic

Lucknow: In a sweeping operation on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 15 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, about an ongoing illegal sand mining case allegedly involving former Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The simultaneous raids targeted properties associated with Prajapati in Lucknow, Amethi, Delhi, and Mumbai, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into suspected financial irregularities and illicit activities.

Focused efforts in Lucknow saw investigative teams honing in on five specific locations, intensifying inquiries amidst tight surveillance measures and stringent access restrictions.

This recent crackdown follows a previous ED raid at Prajapati's Mumbai property, indicating a concerted effort to probe alleged wrongdoing spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Among the locations targeted were residences linked to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and a close associate, situated in Omaxe Height, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, and Awas Vikas Colony, Amethi. Officials meticulously scoured both properties since the early hours of Thursday in search of evidence related to alleged illegal activities.

Local law enforcement agencies have been deployed to maintain order during the raids, underscoring the gravity of the situation surrounding allegations of illegal mining activities.

The raids are part of the ED's commitment to upholding the rule of law and uncovering instances of financial malpractice or corruption. They represent a significant step in combating illicit activities and holding those involved accountable.

In a related development, the ED revealed that in January, it had seized four Mumbai flats and several land parcels in Lucknow, collectively valued at over ₹13 crore, belonging to Prajapati, his family, and associates. This action followed earlier searches conducted by the ED.

Prajapati, a key Cabinet Minister in the Samajwadi Party-led government under Akhilesh Yadav, is alleged to have abused his official position as the mining minister of Uttar Pradesh to amass disproportionate assets in the names of family members and close associates, not commensurate with their known sources of income.