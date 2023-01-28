e-Paper Get App
Sanatan Dharma is national religion of India: UP CM Yogi urges people to run campaign to restore desecrated religious places; watch video

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the entire countrymen pledge to respect their heritage and preserve it. The restoration of Lord Neelkanth's temple again after 1400 years on a grand note is an example of respect for and protection of heritage, he added.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |
Rajasthan: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday while presiding over the restoration and consecration of the idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple located in Bhinmal, Rajasthan said 'Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India' which every citizen must respect.

Yogi urged people to run campaign to restore desecrated religious places

During his address to the gathering, CM Yogi urged people to run a campaign to restore desecrated religious places on the lines of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During this event, CM Yogi and Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat planted Rudraksha.

Chief Minister Yogi further remarked, "If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment. "

CM Yogi said that the land of Rajasthan is the focal point of coordination of religion, karma, devotion and power. "If you want to understand the real secrets of religion, then it is necessary to come to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Modi pitches 'Vikas' in Bhilwara, says BJP is working to strengthen underprivileged
