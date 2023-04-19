 Same-sex marriage: Union govt asks states to offer views on matter within 10 days
The move came amid the Supreme Court hearing on pleas seeking legal sanction for gay marriages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Same-Sex marriage | Representative Image

The Union government on Wednesday asked the states to offer their views on same-sex marriages within 10 days. The move came amid the Supreme Court hearing on pleas seeking legal sanction for gay marriages.

According to India Today, the Union government filed a fresh affidait asking Supreme Court to make all states and Union Terrioties to be party to the ongoing proceedings arguing that the debate on same-sex marriages falls within the legislative domain of the states and thus should be party to hearing.

The Union govt had earlier said that the concept of same-sex marriages is "urban and elitist".

This is breaking story, further details awaited

