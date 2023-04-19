Same-sex marriage: Union govt asks states to offer views on matter within 10 days

The Union government on Wednesday asked the states to offer their views on same-sex marriages within 10 days. The move came amid the Supreme Court hearing on pleas seeking legal sanction for gay marriages.
According to India Today, the Union government filed a fresh affidait asking Supreme Court to make all states and Union Terrioties to be party to the ongoing proceedings arguing that the debate on same-sex marriages falls within the legislative domain of the states and thus should be party to hearing.
The Union govt had earlier said that the concept of same-sex marriages is "urban and elitist".
This is breaking story, further details awaited
