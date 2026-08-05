Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence Was Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Says Judicial Commission Report | X - theghhrc

Lucknow: The violence that broke out during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24, 2024 was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy, according to the report of a three-member judicial commission headed by retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora.

The commission has held that Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq, Suhail Iqbal, son of Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and office-bearers of the Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee played a key role in creating an atmosphere that led to the violence. The report alleged that they spread misinformation, instigated the crowd and prepared the ground for the clashes.

According to the report, preparations to create tension began immediately after the first phase of the mosque survey on November 19 remained incomplete. It said the accused allegedly spread rumours among members of the Muslim community that the survey was an attempt to seize or demolish the mosque. The commission noted that the court order was limited to issues related to maintenance of the protected monument and public access under the Ancient Monuments law and did not authorise any action concerning ownership or demolition.

The report said that on the morning of November 24, a large crowd gathered around the mosque before raising slogans, pelting stones, opening fire and setting vehicles on fire. Many members of the mob had covered their faces. The commission also referred to the role of Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee president Zafar Ali, secretary Mashhood Ali Farooqui and other committee office-bearers in the events leading to the violence.

Four people were killed in the clashes. However, the commission, citing postmortem and ballistic examination reports, concluded that none of the deaths was caused by police firing. It also noted that the families of the deceased had lodged cases against unidentified persons.

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The report said 28 police personnel were injured in the violence, including seven who sustained bullet injuries. Several senior officers, including the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, were also hurt. The mob allegedly attempted to snatch police weapons and other equipment during the clashes.

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The commission commended the district administration and police for their handling of the situation, saying adequate deployment of security personnel, barricading and restrained use of force prevented the violence from escalating into a large-scale communal riot. It observed that the police did not use lethal weapons, which helped avert wider unrest in the state.

The report also referred to Sambhal's history of communal violence, noting that the town has witnessed several such incidents in the past, including the devastating riots of 1978. The commission recommended measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, stressing that court orders must be respected and that attempts to challenge the rule of law through mob action cannot be allowed.