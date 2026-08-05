Etah Man Alleges Assault By Village Head After Instagram Post Seeking Lane Construction; FIR Registered | X

Etah, Aug 5: A man has alleged that he was assaulted by a village head and his associates in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district after he posted an Instagram story urging the gram pradhan to get a lane constructed, prompting police to lodge an FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged at Aliganj police station, Akash, an e-rickshaw driver in his 20s, had posted an Instagram story reading, "Pradhan ji gali banwa do" (Pradhan ji, please get the lane constructed), highlighting the poor condition of a village road.

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He alleged that the post angered village head Rishi.

Akash told police that while he was recently travelling in an e-rickshaw, the accused intercepted the vehicle, forced him onto a motorcycle and took him to a nearby nursery, where the gram pradhan and his associates allegedly assaulted him with sticks, causing injuries.

The complainant said he managed to escape and informed his family before approaching the police.

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He has sought legal action against the gram pradhan and four others.

Station House Officer Rupesh Kumar Verma said an FIR had been registered on the basis of the complaint and the victim had undergone a medical examination.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the medical report, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)