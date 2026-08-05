Hemant Soren Says Recruitment Exam Paper Leaks Are National Issue Amid Jharkhand Student Protests | VIDEO | X

Ranchi, Aug 5: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said alleged recruitment exam paper leaks were not just an issue of the state but a national problem, and asserted that his government was committed to solving students' problems.

Soren's remarks come after job aspirants intensified their protest with five more demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in PSC and SSC examinations in the state.

Soren assures action on leaks

"The concerns of my young friends are an extremely serious matter for us. The alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. Our government is working on this matter with complete seriousness," Soren wrote on X.

माननीय विधानसभा में मीडिया बंधुओं से बातचीत...



मेरे युवा साथियों की चिंताएँ हमारे लिए अत्यंत गंभीर विषय हैं। पेपर लीक का विषय केवल झारखंड का नहीं है, बल्कि देश के अनेक राज्यों के युवाओं के सामने यह एक बड़ी राष्ट्रीय समस्या बन चुका है।



हमारी सरकार इस मामले पर पूरी गंभीरता के साथ… pic.twitter.com/AGRsy4sVJy — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 5, 2026

The agencies are conducting investigations day and night, and the culprits are being sent to jail, he said.

"Our objective is not just to investigate, but to provide complete solutions to my young friends," Soren said.

"The doors of the Jharkhand government are always open. Any student or candidate who has demands or suggestions can put forward their points before the state government. Their every word will be heard with complete seriousness," the CM said.

Soren said his government will soon come out with a "concrete solution" to problems faced by the students and job aspirants.

CM meets governor over protests

The chief minister said he also met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar during the day and apprised him of the ongoing situation in the state, including the students’ demonstration.

“The probe agencies here have been working diligently and vigorously on the matter. Several individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail. The investigative agencies have also been conducting raids. I believe that, moving forward, we will make a decision for a concrete solution,” Soren told reporters on the assembly premises.

Asked if any discussion was held with Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said, “As of now, no talks have taken place. If the need arises, we will also discuss the matter with him.”

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Students continue hunger strike

Students and job aspirants have been protesting at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium since July 25 against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand PSC and SSC examinations.

They intensified the stir ahead of the Monsoon Session of the assembly, set to start on Thursday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife and MLA Kalpana Soren says, "This is an emotional moment for every family in Jharkhand. I urge you to pay tribute to him..."



On Jharkhand students protesting over JPSC, she says, "Hemant Soren is very sensitive to the issue, and the Jharkhand… pic.twitter.com/fNymgVQUXV — Indians (@voicesindians) August 4, 2026

With the five demonstrators sitting on a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of people on such a protest has risen to six.

On sending a government delegation to the students, the CM said the doors of the government are always open for everyone.

“If they put forward their issues, the government will take them seriously,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)