Massachusetts Governor Declares August 15 As 'India Day' To Honour Indian Diaspora Contributions | X - IndiainBoston

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared Aug 15 as “India Day”, recognising the Indian diaspora’s contributions to the state and urging residents to participate in its observance.

In a proclamation issued on Aug 1, Healey also acknowledged the role of community organisations and advocates in promoting civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through annual Independence Day celebrations and community service initiatives.

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Boston mayor follows suit

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a similar proclamation declaring Aug 15 as “India Day”. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated the visit of INS Sudarshini at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

The Massachusetts proclamation said Aug 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic event that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.

Indian diaspora’s contribution recognised

The proclamation noted that India has the world’s largest diaspora, with more than 36 million, or 3.6 crore, people of Indian origin living abroad. More than five million, or 50 lakh, people of Indian origin live in the US and contribute significantly to its social, economic and civic life.

It described India as a composite civilisation and an ancient nation with a diverse cultural mosaic encompassing ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, gastronomy, climatic conditions and natural resources, while maintaining an underlying unity.

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The proclamation highlighted the significant contributions of Indian-Americans in Massachusetts in medicine, science, technology, education, business and public service, saying they have enriched the Commonwealth’s cultural and economic fabric.

Community celebrates India’s heritage

It also noted that the Indian-American community across Massachusetts continues to mark India’s Independence Day through events celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage, democratic values and commitment to peace and progress.