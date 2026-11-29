Samajwadi Party To Stand Firm With INDIA Bloc Against Delimitation Bill, Plans To Make It A Key Issue In UP Polls | File Pic

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to stand firmly with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation Bill, with the party viewing the exercise as an issue that goes beyond an increase in the number of parliamentary and Assembly seats. It believes the proposed changes could have far-reaching implications for political representation, social justice and the balance of power among states.

After the Union Cabinet cleared the proposed legislation on Friday, the government is preparing to introduce the Constitution Amendment Bill related to delimitation in the Lok Sabha on November 30. The special session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin on the same day. The proposal envisages an increase of up to 50 per cent in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, along with the implementation of women's reservation.

The SP has already made its position clear. Party president Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that the women's reservation law, which has already been passed by Parliament, should be implemented immediately in its existing form. However, he has rejected the proposed delimitation exercise.

Party sources said the SP would stand shoulder to shoulder with other opposition parties against the Bill. Its strategists believe delimitation cannot be viewed merely as an exercise to increase the number of seats, as it has wider implications for political representation, social justice and the federal balance of power.

Under the proposed framework, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha could go up to 850, with a provision for a 50 per cent increase in the existing seats of every state and Union Territory. The proposal also seeks to protect the existing proportion of seats among states until 2051. The government has argued that this arrangement would address concerns raised by southern states, which have performed better in controlling population growth.

The political significance of the issue has increased for the SP with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching. The party plans to take the issue to the people, linking the proposed legislation to what it describes as the political calculations behind the BJP government's decisions.

Akhilesh Yadav has drawn a parallel with demonetisation, arguing that the exercise failed to eliminate black money and corruption. He has warned that delimitation could prove to be another major political mistake by the BJP. The SP also alleges that the timing of the proposed exercise is linked to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Party strategists believe any change in the balance of political representation through delimitation could have implications beyond Parliament and influence political equations in Uttar Pradesh as well.

The SP is expected to coordinate with other opposition parties to corner the government on the issue during the special session. It will also seek to question why the women's reservation law, already passed by Parliament, has not been implemented without linking it to the proposed delimitation exercise.

With the Bill expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30, delimitation is likely to emerge as a major flashpoint between the government and the Opposition, with the SP preparing to make it a significant issue in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

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