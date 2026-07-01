Samajwadi Party MLA Kamal Akhtar Resigns As Chief Whip In Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Says No Post Is Permanent

Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanth in Moradabad, Kamal Akhtar | IANS

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanth in Moradabad, Kamal Akhtar, on Monday resigned as the party's chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Akhtar Says He Will Follow Whatever Direction Party President Gives

"I have always followed whatever directions I got from the national president, Akhilesh Yadav ji. Whatever direction he will give will be followed," Akhtar told reporters.

He said organisational changes were a continuous process in every political party and that no post was permanent.

Party Yet to Issue Official Statement on Resignation

"Just as the term of the legislature comes to an end and people are replaced by new faces, the same process applies to organisational positions," he said.

The party has not issued any official statement on the reasons behind Akhtar's resignation.

The resignation is significant as Akhtar was appointed the Samajwadi Party's chief whip in July 2024 after former chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post. Pandey is now a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.