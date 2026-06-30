West Bengal: NIA Arrests Former TMC MP Aparupa Poddar’s Husband In 2023 Ram Navami Violence Case | AI Representational Image

Kolkata, June 30: A day after the Anti-Social Bill was passed in the state Assembly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Aparupa Poddar’s husband Shakir Ali in the 2023 Hooghly Rishra violence case during a Ram Navami procession.

According to NIA sources, the central agency had collected CCTV footage from the local police and on Tuesday morning conducted a search operation at Ali’s house before arresting him.

Search Operation And Arrest

The NIA officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached Poddar’s residence in Rishra and questioned Ali. After being dissatisfied with his replies, the agency took Ali into custody.

Case Against Former MP

Notably, an FIR is also lodged against former TMC MP Aparupa Poddar alias Afrin Ali after she allegedly misbehaved with police standing outside her house and obstructed the NIA from conducting its operation.

Chandannagar Police Commissioner said, “A case has been registered against Aparupa Poddar for obstructing NIA in its operation and she has been summoned on Wednesday.”

Background Of Violence

On April 2, 2023, the Rishra area turned violent during a Ram Navami rally. The then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar had time and again claimed that Ali’s movement during the rally should be examined.

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During the Ram Navami rally, the area witnessed brick-pelting, bombing and arson, bringing normal life to a standstill.

The Calcutta High Court later asked the NIA to take up the investigation.