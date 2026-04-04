Samajwadi Party Launches Digital Offensive To Counter BJP's Online Dominance Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections drawing closer, the Samajwadi Party has begun an aggressive push to strengthen its presence in the digital space, aiming to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party’s long-standing dominance on social media.

Akhilesh's Multi-Layered Strategy

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has backed a multi-layered digital strategy that focuses on building an influencer network, creating its own media ecosystem and maintaining tighter control over content. The move is seen as a response to the BJP’s well-organised online machinery, which has played a key role in shaping political narratives over the past decade.

The contours of this strategy became visible during a ‘Digital Democracy Dialogue’ held in Lucknow on March 18. Around 200 social media influencers and YouTubers were invited, many of them local content creators working in regional languages such as Awadhi, Bhojpuri and Bundeli. These creators may not have massive follower counts, but party leaders believe they have deeper credibility and reach at the grassroots level.

Fact-Based Content Emphasis

During the interaction, Akhilesh Yadav emphasised the need for fact-based and responsible content. He cautioned against using provocative language to gain views, indicating that the party wants to avoid controversies in the digital space. According to party insiders, nearly 250 influencers are being identified and gradually brought into a structured network.

The party is also attempting to build what it calls a digital cadre that will function like traditional workers but operate primarily on social media platforms. Leaders within the party estimate that more than 140 digital creators are currently producing content favourable to the BJP, creating an imbalance that the SP now wants to correct.

Own Media Platforms

As part of its outreach, the party has launched its own YouTube channel, ‘Samajwadi Party TV’, which serves as an official platform to communicate its stance on key issues. A daily digital bulletin is also being presented to directly reach viewers and reduce dependence on mainstream media.

Concerns among influencers about possible administrative action over critical content were also raised during the meeting. Party leaders assured them of support, including legal assistance, provided their content remains factual and responsible.

Digital Talk Shows Planned

The SP is also planning to introduce digital talk shows featuring party leaders and experts to discuss current issues in detail. This is being seen as an attempt to counter the BJP’s model of using television debates and clipped social media content to shape public discourse.

In addition, the party is trying to blend digital outreach with policy inputs through initiatives like ‘Vision India: Plan, Develop, Ascent’, where feedback from experts and youth is being gathered for future manifestos.

Regional language content has been given special focus, with the party acknowledging that communication in local dialects is more effective in reaching rural and semi-urban voters across Uttar Pradesh.

To build an emotional connect, the SP is also experimenting with digital campaign songs centred on issues such as inflation, unemployment and social justice. However, the party is exercising caution following controversies around political songs in previous elections, particularly in Bihar, where such content became a political flashpoint.

Internally, the party is developing a monitoring system to track online content linked to its ecosystem and prevent any messaging that could prove politically damaging. Plans are also underway to set up a dedicated IT cell and social media wing to assist with data, graphics and narrative building.

Political observers say the strategy reflects a shift in approach, but its success will depend on sustained discipline and organisation. With Uttar Pradesh politics increasingly playing out both on the ground and online, the Samajwadi Party is betting heavily on its digital push to remain competitive in the run-up to 2027.