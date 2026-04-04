Bengaluru Auto-LPG Crisis: Half Of Autos Off Roads, Long Queues, Prices Skyrocket

The auto-LPG shortage has hit the auto- rickshaw services in Bengaluru, with half of the autorickshaws remaining on and off the road. | X/ @SoumyajitWrites

Bengaluru: The auto-LPG shortage has hit the auto- rickshaw services in Bengaluru, with half of the autorickshaws remaining on and off the road.

However, the saving grace has been the electric autorickshaws and the autorickshaws run on CNG kits, which are keeping the commuters on the move.

Private Stations Worst Hit

Most hit are the private gas stations. Of the private operators, Total Gas has shut all its outlets in the city, while Surya and Super Gas are also running out of stock. Even the outlets operated by Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have started turning drivers away and long queues up to three kms are seen outside gas stations.

Even the gas prices have shot up sharply. While government controlled agencies like HP, BP and Indane are selling LPG at ₹ 85 per kg, the private players are charging anywhere between ₹ 125 to ₹ 135 per kg. None of the operators are providing full tanks to the autorickshaws and are selling them gas for ₹ 1000 at a time, providing them around 9.5 kg to 10 kg Gas.

Supply Collapse Post-War

The private auto-gas station owners say that they used to receive four tonnes of gas every day and it was reduced to two tonnes a day after the war broke out. For the last few days, they were not receiving any regular gas supply and had to distribute whenever the supply arrives.

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``That is too after waiting for four to five hours in the long queues. I went to Gas station at around 5 am in the morning and came out at around 10.30 am. I requested them to fill me more, but the gas station attendants told me that they have to provide gas to other autorickshaws also. This may help me run my rickshaw for around 250 kms, but before it gets exhausted, I have to reach the gas station and start waiting in the queue,'' said Ahmed Pasha, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru South.

Most of the LPG autorickshaws are converted from petrol run autorickshaws and remain bi-fuel. Over a period, the autorickshaw drivers have removed the dual system, including the petrol tanks of the vehicles. Now, to revert back to the dual system, they have to spend over ₹ 3000.