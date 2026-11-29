Samajwadi Party Issues Three-Line Whip To All Lok Sabha MPs, Directs Them To Oppose Centre's Bills | File Pic

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to ensure their presence in the House from November 30 to December 3.

The whip has been issued by Dharmendra Yadav, the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. All party MPs have been instructed to remain present in the House throughout the proceedings and occupy their seats during discussions on important legislative business.

Several key bills are expected to be taken up in Parliament during this period. The party has directed its MPs to strongly oppose the proposed legislation and maintain a united stand against the government's moves.

The whip makes it mandatory for all Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House on the specified dates. They have also been asked not to leave the House during proceedings.

The party leadership has made it clear that any absence or violation of the whip could be treated as a breach of party discipline and may invite disciplinary action.

The move is aimed at ensuring the full strength of the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha as the government prepares to take up important legislative business.

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