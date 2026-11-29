DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu must be prioritised while taking a stand on the proposed delimitation exercise, adding that there was no alternative but to support the Delimitation Bill in the absence of any alternative proposal from Congress-led parties. His remarks came after a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, met him in Chennai to seek the DMK's support against the Centre's proposed delimitation-related Constitutional amendment bills.

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Speaking after the meeting, Stalin said, "For us, Tamil Nadu is first." He added that if the delimitation bill was defeated, the state could lose even the limited protection it currently enjoys. He also questioned the absence of an alternative proposal from Congress-led parties, saying there was no option but to support the bill.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc leaders had explained to Stalin how the proposed legislation could threaten Tamil culture, language and the federal structure of the country.

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Gandhi argued that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats and allowing the BJP to redraw constituencies would be damaging to South India, particularly Tamil Nadu. He warned that once the BJP reshaped an 850-member Lok Sabha, "democracy in India will be finished".

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc leadership is also reaching out to other opposition parties to consolidate its position ahead of the special Parliament session beginning November 30. Kharge is scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as part of the outreach effort to discuss the proposed bills and build a common opposition strategy.

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