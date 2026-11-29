A delegation of senior INDIA bloc leaders, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin and seek his support against the Centre's proposed delimitation-related Constitutional amendment bills.

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The delegation's visit comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is expected to take up revised proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had earlier urged Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc to oppose the proposed legislation, arguing that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could allow the BJP and RSS to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage.

Responding to Gandhi, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He reiterated that Tamil Nadu's interests would remain the party's priority.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted a cryptic message on X, saying, "Picture abhi baaki hai, bro", amid the opposition's efforts to consolidate support against the proposed bills.

Kharge is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday as part of the INDIA bloc's consultations.

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