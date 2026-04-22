Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Ghazipur Violence, Questions Law & Order In UP | X @yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, criticised the BJP on X over the incident in Ghazipur’s Karanda area, Katariya village, where the suspicious death of a young woman from the Vishwakarma community triggered major unrest and political tensions. Videos of the incident have been circulating on the internet.

A video showing police personnel being attacked has also been shared by the Samajwadi Party chief, in which it is clearly seen that the men in uniform are trying their best to control the situation. In the video, a police officer is seen being hit on the head by a stone thrown by one of the pelters, causing him a serious injury. He was later dragged to safety by his fellow personnel.

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A delegation of SP workers and supporters, including former minister Ram Aasre Vishwakarma, was on its way to meet the victim’s family when they were allegedly attacked. The stone-pelting took place during the confrontation, resulting in injuries to several people involved in the delegation.

It is being alleged that the attack was carried out by individuals linked to local power structures, including the village head and his associates. The Samajwadi Party has accused the ruling establishment of enabling an atmosphere where such incidents occur without fear of accountability.

In his post, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government, claiming that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated and that neither cities nor rural areas are safe. He also said that Uttar Pradesh is passing through its worst phase of anarchy and called for strict action against those responsible, demanding their immediate arrest.