Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Criticises Indian Foreign Policy Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the Indian government's foreign policy, attributing the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh to its shortcomings.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav indirectly referenced the turmoil in Bangladesh without explicitly naming the country or India, pointing to what he termed as a "failure" of India's diplomatic strategies.

Yadav expressed concern over the Indian government's passive stance amid escalating tensions in neighboring countries. "The government which remains a silent spectator in such a situation should acknowledge that it is the failure of its foreign policy that the conditions in the countries adjacent to it in all directions are neither normal nor favorable," he stated.

विश्व इतिहास गवाह है कि विभिन्न देशों में सत्ता के ख़िलाफ़, उस समय की कसौटी पर, सही-गलत कारणों से हिंसक जन क्रांतियाँ, सैन्य तख़्तापलट, सत्ता-विरोधी आंदोलन विभिन्न कारणों से होते रहे हैं। ऐसे में उस देश का ही पुनरुत्थान हुआ है, जिसके समाज ने अपने सत्ता-शून्यता के उस उथल-पुथल भरे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 12, 2024

The SP chief further elaborated on the role of foreign policy in safeguarding the interests of culturally related communities. "While direct interference in the internal matters of another country is often deemed inappropriate on global diplomatic standards, in certain cases, it is imperative for a country to activate its silent foreign policy. Through collaboration with the world community, courageous and positive initiatives should be taken to find meaningful solutions," Yadav urged.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the recent upheaval in Bangladesh, Yadav criticised any nation that manipulates another's political situation for its own benefit, warning that such actions ultimately weaken the instigating country. He highlighted historical instances where countries have experienced violent mass revolutions, military coups, and anti-government movements, stressing that nations can only "rise again" by embracing inclusivity and avoiding discrimination.

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Atrocities In Bangladesh Against Minority Communities

In a separate post, Yadav condemned the violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. "No community, whether it is the majority with a different viewpoint or the minority of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, or any other religion, should become a victim of violence," he wrote.

कोई भी समुदाय चाहे वह बांग्लादेश का अलग नज़रियेवाला बहुसंख्यक हो या हिंदू, सिख, बौद्ध या कोई अन्य धर्म-पंथ-मान्यता माननेवाला अल्पसंख्यक, कोई भी हिंसा का शिकार नहीं होना चाहिए।



भारत सरकार द्वारा इस मामले को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मानवाधिकार की रक्षा के रूप में सख़्ती से उठाया… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 12, 2024

He also called on the Indian government to take a firm stand at the international level. "The Indian government should strictly raise this issue as a matter of human rights protection. This is also a very sensitive issue concerning our defense and internal security," Yadav emphasised.

The crisis in Bangladesh has seen widespread violence, particularly targeting the Hindu community. Reports from Dhaka indicate that several Hindu temples, households, and businesses were vandalized, women were assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party were killed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. The death toll in Bangladesh has risen to 560 since anti-government protests began in mid-July, with over 230 people killed in the past week alone.