Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately targeting Samajwadi Party supporters through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. He alleged that the BJP was using the revision exercise to remove eligible SP voters and weaken the opposition’s electoral base.

Speaking at a meeting of party legislators at the SP headquarters to review the voter revision campaign, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is conspiring through the SIR process to strike off genuine names, particularly those of our supporters. This is a systematic attempt to deny voting rights to people who stand with the Samajwadi Party.”

He urged party workers to take the voter registration and verification drive seriously and ensure that every eligible voter’s name remains in the rolls. “It is our responsibility to protect democracy by staying alert and active at every booth,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also called on party members to take the achievements of the previous SP government to the people and win their confidence through positive conduct and outreach. “The 2027 assembly elections will decide not only the future of democracy but also the survival of the Constitution. Only by protecting democracy can we safeguard reservation and the rights and respect of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa reviewed the progress of the SIR with all district election officers. According to officials, out of a total of 15.44 crore eligible voters in the state, 9.38 crore—about 60 percent—have so far received enumeration forms.

Thirteen districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Mahoba, Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Unnao, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Amroha, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Deoria, and Rae Bareli, have distributed less than 50 percent of the forms. The CEO directed officials to speed up the process and ensure 100 percent distribution by November 15.

Voters can also fill enumeration forms online by visiting voters.eci.gov.in using their registered mobile numbers and voter ID details.

Officials informed that the BJP, SP, BSP, and Congress have submitted lists of their district representatives to assist in the revision process. The CEO instructed district officers to coordinate with them and appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to support Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the voter revision work.

In Lucknow, BLO Deepali Nigam of Booth No. 85 in the Lucknow Central assembly segment received praise for mapping about 75 percent of voters with the 2003 electoral rolls. The CEO asked district officials to encourage such efforts and ensure comprehensive voter mapping before the deadline.