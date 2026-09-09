'Saffron Will Remain Here': Suvendu Adhikari Leads Saints' March In Kolkata | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday held a ‘Saffron Honour March’ with saints in south Kolkata.

Saffron march held

Chanting the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, a huge number of monks and seers participated in the ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’, which began at Golpark and culminated at 8B bus stand crossing Jadavpur University (JU).

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that ‘anti-national’ slogans inside the university will not be tolerated.

VIDEO | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari leads a 'saffron procession' near Jadavpur University; Naga sadhus take part in the march. pic.twitter.com/vlcdCaqEOL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2026

Adhikari’s remarks on JU

“JU belongs to rishi Aurobindo. Slogans like ‘Kashmir mange azaadi’ will not be tolerated in JU. The rights of Hindus will have to be protected. I will not tolerate insults to the saffron colour. I have taken an oath that those who salute Kisenji with ‘Red Salute’ on the land of Sri Aurobindo’s Jadavpur will be uprooted. This is the land of Swami Vivekananda, saffron will remain here,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that both his pledges in 2011 to remove the Communists and in 2026 to remove the ‘Jamat government’ were successful through public support.

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