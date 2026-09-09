MCD Surveys 1,252 PG Buildings After Satya Niketan Collapse, Finds 3 Unsafe Structures | X

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed 1,252 paying guest (PG) buildings between September 7 and 9 as part of its safety assessment drive launched after the Satya Niketan building collapse, officials said.

Of the buildings inspected, 1,201 were found to be visibly safe, while 39 required minor repairs and nine needed major repairs. Three buildings were declared dangerous, with demolition of one already underway.

The civic body has separately identified 26 framed structures above G+4 floors for close monitoring as they could be vulnerable.

Read Also Supreme Court Eyes Pan-India Building Safety Scrutiny After Satya Niketan Collapse

PG safety checks continue after collapse

The survey of PG buildings will continue on Thursday as the MCD intensifies action against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures.

Several such properties have already been identified for major action following the collapse of a multi-storey building in Satya Niketan.

MCD carries out demolition drive

Days after the incident, civic officials carried out a large-scale demolition drive against unauthorised and unsafe buildings. The action on Tuesday involved demolishing 35 buildings across 12 MCD zones, according to officials.

A major demolition exercise was carried out in Najafgarh, while action was also taken against a four-storey building in Shahdara North. Demolitions were also carried out in Rohini (six), Narela (three), Civil Lines (three) and Shahdara North (six), among other areas.

The civic body also carried out nine sealing actions, including two against large godowns in Karol Bagh. A hotel in the West Zone was also sealed.

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Civic body expands crackdown

The MCD has intensified its action against unauthorised construction and misuse of premises following recent incidents in Saket and Malviya Nagar.

Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body carried out demolition action at 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 708 sealing show-cause notices. It also issued 726 demolition orders.

The MCD conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify commercial misuse of residential premises. The exercise covered around 3 lakh properties across 404 colonies and 168 wards.

More than 8,000 cases of commercial activity were identified in residential areas during the survey, following which the civic body initiated action under the Master Plan for Delhi. Around 30 to 40 properties were sealed, while action against several others is at various stages.