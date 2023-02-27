Saffron North-East! Exit polls show BJP, allies sweeping Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls

PM Modi addressing a rally in Tripura. | Twitter

Exit polls indicate that the BJP would easily win a majority in Tripura and that its alliance government will take office in Nagaland. It will be a close battle for Meghalaya, with Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party) probably coming out on top.

Two exit polls together suggest that the BJP may win 35 seats, few seats above the majority threshold of 31 in the 60-member assembly. Despite the Congress being a surprise friend in this election, the Left, which dominated the state for more than 30 years, is set to win only 12 seats.

With the primary demand of Greater Tipraland, Tipra Motha, the new party launched by former monarch Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, is projected to win 12 seats.

However, exit polls frequently get the results wrong.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆- 𝗔𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

India Today's exit poll predicts that the BJP-IPFT alliance will take between 36 and 45 seats in Tripura, while Congress and left alliance will have to be satisfied with 9-16 seats.

The India Today poll gives clear majority to Conrad Sangma-led NPP with 21 seats, while its ally BJP is set to score 6 seats. Congress will garner 9 seats, while others will get 6, says India Today- Axis my India exit poll.

In Nagaland, as per India Today poll, NDPP-BJP alliance will sweep the polls with winning 38 to 48 seats, while Congress will get only 1-2 seats. NPF and others are set to get somewhere between 8 to 23 seats.

𝗭𝗲𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀-𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗲

Zee News-Matrize projects that the BJP would win 29–36 seats, with the Left Front faring marginally better with 13–21 seats.

The BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) combination is expected to win 35 to 43 of Nagaland's 60 seats, according to Zee News-Matrize.

According to Zee News-Matrize, Conrad Sangma's NPP will most likely win the most seats in Meghalaya with 21 to 26. The BJP will gain 6-11 seats, increasing its tally from the two seats it gained in the state in 2018. Trinamool Congress, a new participant, will begin with 8–13 seats.

On Thursday, the votes will be tallied for the three states.