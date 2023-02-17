Tripura Assembly polls: 81% voter turn out recorded | ANI

Tripura: Amidst incident of sporadic violence across Tripura during the Assembly election on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India, the turnout was 81 per cent till the end of the vote at 4 pm.

It may be noted that in the last Assembly election in 2018 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had formed the government ending the Left regime, the total turnout was 89. 38 per cent and in the 2013 Assembly election, the total vote percentage was 91.89 per cent.

Poll strategist says figures suggest there might not be a change in the present government

Talking to Free Press Journal, poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty the turnout figures itself reveals that there might not be a change in the present government.

“In 2018 when there was a change the poll percentage was nearly 90. Today’s turnout reveals the status quo. Now the only thing which has to be monitored is whether BJP is getting absolute majority,” said Chakraborty.

Tripura saw a triangular contest with BJP, Congress CPM alliance and Tipra Motha. The Trinamool Congress had also fielded candidates in 28 out of 60 seats.

Despite deputing at least 400 companies of central forces, sporadic incidents of voter intimidation, violence on polling agents were seen across Tripura.

Constable suspended in Gomati

A constable was suspended in Gomati district after he was seen asking people to vote for BJP.

BJP candidate Himani Debbarma demanded repoll at Golaghati due to alleged poll rigging by the CPM supporters, the CPM however complained of violence at Nathpara, Khayerpur, Armpur were the Left Front candidates along with polling agents were beaten allegedly by the ruling party supporters.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said, “Wherever we have heard of violence team was sent to tackle the situation. Largely it was a free and fair election.”

Thanking the Election Commission, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the culture of ‘violence’ during election in Tripura has gone down.

Former Chief Minister and CPI (M) Leader Manik Sarkar mentioned that at several places violence was leashed at Left candidates.

