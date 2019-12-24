Saffron Gone: All the states in which BJP lost power in 12 months

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have profound implications for the country.

The tensions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't seem to be ending, after BJP lost control of Jharkhand just months after losing the crucial state of Maharashtra. The results came amidst when the country is boiling over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

After loss in Jharkhand elections, BJP has lost yet another state after letting four key states slip away from its kitty in the last one year. Jharkhand was added to the list of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh -- where BJP lost power in past 12 months. While the BJP lost Maharashtra in the recently held election, it barely managed to save Haryana from slipping away after Dushyant Chautala and Independents came to its rescue. After loss in Jharkhand, the number of states controlled by the BJP and its allies has now fallen to 17 within the last 18 months.